Draxlr | SQL DB Data change alerts

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Draxlr will retain customer's data while they are actively using our service.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Upon account deletion request, we'll delete the data from production and backups within 4 working days.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
We store minimal information required from the workspace. When Draxlr is installed, we receive and store the workspace team name, team Id, and bot tokens.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS, MongoDB atlas
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no