Draxlr | SQL DB Data change alerts

Alerts Never miss an update. On Draxlr you can set up alerts on your data. You can set periodic alerts that will give you updates on your data and insights on selected days and times. You can also set up alerts for any data changes. So that when any of the insights change, you will receive alerts on Slack. SQL Query Builder Draxlr provides an Intuitive User Interface to help you filter, sort, and summarize your data without writing code. Build complex queries that can help you find the deepest insights from your data. Once you have the insights you can save your queries and use them later to set Slack alerts and build Dashboards. If at any point the query builder isn’t enough for your needs you can jump into SQL Query mode and start writing SQL Queries. AI

Use AI to generate graphs and dashboards. Use the text-to-SQL prompt Visualize data in Graphs / Charts Convert large datasets to visual elements like Graphs, Charts, and Cards that help you in understanding your data easily and in turn make better business decisions. Dashboards With the help of saved queries that can be created from the query builder or by writing SQL, you can build multiple custom dashboards. The Dashboards can be very easily shared with anyone or can be kept private. You can share a single Dashboard Item as a Public Link, or an entire dashboard with a PIN-protected Link. Not only can you embed your dashboard on your website or web app, you can either embed a single item or the whole dashboard. Supported Databases

- Postgres

- MySQL

- Supabase

- MariaDB

- MSSQL

- CockroachDB

- Redshift

- PlanetScale

- YugabyteDB

- BigQuery

- Neon Data Export You can export your data in CSV and Excel format. You can even filter, sort, and summarize your data and then you can export them in CSV or Excel format. Give us a try! Our core features are designed to offer exceptional value, rivaling expensive services like Metabase, Tableau, Looker, Domo, Sigma Computing, Databox, PowerBI, Holistics, and many more.