Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Metrics are stored according to the customer’s plan. The Slack webhook URL is retained only while the Slack destination is active and is deleted upon removal.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Metrics are automatically archived or deleted based on the retention period defined in the customer’s plan. The Slack webhook URL is immediately deleted when the Slack destination is removed.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Pulse only stores cluster metrics (no data) and the Slack access token used to send alerts.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) Irland

Details zum Daten-Hosting AWS

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter no