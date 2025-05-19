Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Metrics are stored according to the customer’s plan.
The Slack webhook URL is retained only while the Slack destination is active and is deleted upon removal.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Metrics are automatically archived or deleted based on the retention period defined in the customer’s plan.
The Slack webhook URL is immediately deleted when the Slack destination is removed.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Pulse only stores cluster metrics (no data) and the Slack access token used to send alerts.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Irland
Details zum Daten-Hosting
AWS
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no