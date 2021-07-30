Make data smarter and simpler with ready-to-use templates. It lets you choose what, how, and when you want to see from the scattered marketing data across multiple platforms. 1. Configure your custom alerts to receive via a channel with this Slack Integration

2. Receive reports & alerts pertaining to your website's performance

3. Schedule daily, weekly or monthly reports for receiving your metrics in a channel

4. Receive real-time alerts on your preferred channel when your Lead, MQL, SQL, or Customers visit your website