Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
CustomFi.ai will not retain any customer data acquired via Slack other than Slack-user-id and Slack-channel-id
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
CustomFit.ai will not retain any customer data acquired via Slack other than Slack-user-id and Slack-channel-id
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
CustomFit.ai will not retain any customer data acquired via Slack other than Slack-user-id and Slack-channel-id
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Singapur, USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Google Cloud
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Google
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no