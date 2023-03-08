:white_check_mark: Save hours by automating SaaS account provisioning, access requests & approvals and be fully SOC2 & ISO27001 compliant

:no_entry: Stop forgetting to offboard users and manually tracking who has access to what.

:wave:- Stop manually creating and deleting SaaS user accounts- No matter whether an API is available of what SaaS subscription you are using:pray:- Let employees request tool access in a matter of seconds- Use approval workflows to keep auditors happy and your tool-spend in check:bookmark:- Keep file of all accounts that have ever been created- Identify under or over utilized tools to save money- Set up Access Reviews that only take minutes instead of hours- Fully compliant access management for ISO2, SOC27001 or HIPAA compliant organizations200+ pre-configured applications to choose from and the ability to add custom applications. Including:Google Workspace, Zapier, Asana, AWS, Atlassian (Jira, Confluence), BambooHR, Personio, Airtable, Okta, Figma, Github, Gitlab, Hubspot, Intercom, Lumos, SurveyMonkey, Wordpress, Pusher, Segment, Netlify, Cerby, Salesforce, Mailchimp, Looker, Torii, JetBrains, Firebase, Azure AD Active Directory, Tableau, Amplitude and many more.