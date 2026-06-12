Nuix Connector for Slack

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Customers store and maintain their own data and are responsible for applying and adhering to their own data retention policies
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Customers store and maintain their own data and are responsible for applying and adhering to their own data retention policies
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Customers store and maintain their own data and are responsible for applying and adhering to their own data retention policies
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no