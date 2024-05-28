Yoffix Desk Booking & Office Management

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Yoffix retains Customer PII for 6 months after company and/or user deletion.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Yoffix anonymises Customer data (removes all related PII) in 6 months after company and/or user removal.
Each user can be removed manually from Yoffix web interface and/or removal can be initiated from external sources like SCIM providers.
The whole company can be removed upon request at care@yoffix.com.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Yoffix encrypts persistent and in-transit data. Only a limited list of Yoffix employees has access to Customer data including on-call engineers who need the data to investigate live issues. The application logs don't expose customers PII.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Deutschland
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Everything is hosted on AWS Cloud (eu-central-1)
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no