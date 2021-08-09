Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien A users data is kept as long as they and/or their organisation are active on the platform. Upon termination on an organisation's contract with my2be, or upon request of deletion of an individual users profile all and their employees data is removed with 7 workings days.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten A users data is kept as long as they and/or their organisation are active on the platform. Upon termination on an organisation's contract with my2be, or upon request of deletion of an individual users profile all and their employees data is removed with 7 workings days.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung All data is encrypted in transit and at rest. Best practices are followed, including but not limited to a strict least privilege security principle, which is regularly reviewed.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) Irland

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud hosted

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS