Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
DISCO Hold is a legal hold application. All data retention will be per the client's policies and procedures.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
DISCO Hold is a legal hold application. All data retention will be per the client's policies and procedures. The client will control all data archival and removal.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
All data storage will be held in accordance with the CS DISCO Encryption Policy.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no