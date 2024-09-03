PixelMixer Assistant

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Until the time at which the agreement is terminated, PixelMixer will retain all videos, data and other information in its secure systems, make said information only available to those authorized users, and use that information only for the purposes of providing services and support to the customer.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Data for non-active accounts is archived after 30 days and then removed after 90 days of non-use.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
PixelMixer encrypts all media assets at rest (including video files) using AES-256 bit encryption, one of the strongest ciphers available for your data protection. Encryption keys are also encrypted and rotated regularly.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted in AWS.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Amazon Web Services
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
Open AI GPT
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
PixelMixer and it's processor, OpenAI, store data for a maximum of one year, after which it is purged. PixelMixer customers who subscribe at the Enterprise plan level have the option to customize their retention policies.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
PixelMixer and OpenAI are multi-tenant solutions that logically partition customer data into separate Vector File Stores for each account. Each customer has a dedicated Vector File Store and data is not co-mingled between customers (Slack Workspaces).
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
PixelMixer and it's processor, OpenAI, only store LLM related data in the United States.