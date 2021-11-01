Verfahren zu Anfragen für die Datenlöschung

To have some data deleted. This right is sometimes referred to as “the right to be forgotten”. It only applies in narrow circumstances, where: - you have withdrawn your consent and there is no further legitimate interest in continuing to process the data, - your objection to our processing under legitimate interests outweighs those interests, the processing of your personal data is no longer necessary, there is a law that requires the data to be deleted, or the processing is unlawful (we work hard to make sure this is never the case!) - you have the right to have your data erased from our systems and files. We can’t erase any data which we are required by law to process, but we will highlight and explain this to you if your request includes this data.