Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We store the data for as long as it’s needed for the purpose. We might retain it longer in case we have a legal obligation to do so.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Wellsome removes customer data once the company is not a customer of Wellsome anymore or if a user has explicitly requested to do so
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Wellsome stores data in accordance with GDPR and industry standards.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Frankreich, Deutschland
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Scalingo, GraphCMS, AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter