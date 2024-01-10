Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Xappex Data Retention and Disposal Policy Purpose and Scope This Data Retention and Disposal Policy addresses how a customer's data is retained and disposed of and to ensure this is carried out in a consistent manner. From time to time, Xappex may update this policy. This policy is guided by security requirements specific to Xappex including compliance with applicable laws and regulations. All personnel are required to read, accept and follow all Xappex policies and plans upon starting and at least annually. Data Retention The time period for which Xappex retains customer data depends on the purpose for which it is used. Xappex retains customer data for as long as an account is active or in accordance with the agreement(s) between Xappex and the customer, unless Xappex is required by law to dispose of it earlier or keep it longer. Data Disposal Xappex disposes of customer data within 30 days of a request by a current or former customer or in accordance with the Customer’s agreement(s) with Xappex. Xappex may retain and use data necessary for the contract such as proof of contract in order to comply with its legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce agreements. Xappex hosting and service providers are responsible for ensuring the removal of data from disks allocated to Xappex use before they are repurposed and the destruction of decommissioned hardware. Only a limited number of Xappex employees can delete customer data. Such list Senior Management and Engineering organizations. Upon employee or contractor termination, company-owned devices will be collected and sanitized prior to device reissuance in accordance with Nist Guidelines for Media Sanitization (NIST S.P. 800-88 Rev. 1). Exceptions Xappex business needs, local situations, laws and regulations may occasionally call for an exception to this policy or any other Xappex policy. If an exception is needed, Xappex management will determine an acceptable alternative approach. Enforcement Any violation of this policy or any other Xappex policy or procedure may result in disciplinary action, up to and including termination of employment. Xappex reserves the right to notify the appropriate law enforcement authorities of any unlawful activity and to cooperate in any investigation of such activity. Xappex does not consider conduct in violation of this policy to be within an employee’s or contractor’s course and scope of work. Any employee or contractor who is requested to undertake an activity that he or she believes is in violation of this policy must provide a written or verbal complaint to his or her manager or any other manager of Xappex as soon as possible. ​The disciplinary process should also be used as a deterrent to prevent employees and contractors in violating organizational security policies and procedures, and any other security breaches. Responsibility, Review, and Audit Xappex reviews and updates its security policies and plans to maintain organizational security objectives and meet regulatory requirements at least annually.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Xappex Data Retention and Disposal Policy Purpose and Scope This Data Retention and Disposal Policy addresses how a customer's data is retained and disposed of and to ensure this is carried out in a consistent manner. From time to time, Xappex may update this policy. This policy is guided by security requirements specific to Xappex including compliance with applicable laws and regulations. All personnel are required to read, accept and follow all Xappex policies and plans upon starting and at least annually. Data Retention The time period for which Xappex retains customer data depends on the purpose for which it is used. Xappex retains customer data for as long as an account is active or in accordance with the agreement(s) between Xappex and the customer, unless Xappex is required by law to dispose of it earlier or keep it longer. Data Disposal Xappex disposes of customer data within 30 days of a request by a current or former customer or in accordance with the Customer’s agreement(s) with Xappex. Xappex may retain and use data necessary for the contract such as proof of contract in order to comply with its legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce agreements. Xappex hosting and service providers are responsible for ensuring the removal of data from disks allocated to Xappex use before they are repurposed and the destruction of decommissioned hardware. Only a limited number of Xappex employees can delete customer data. Such list Senior Management and Engineering organizations. Upon employee or contractor termination, company-owned devices will be collected and sanitized prior to device reissuance in accordance with Nist Guidelines for Media Sanitization (NIST S.P. 800-88 Rev. 1). Exceptions Xappex business needs, local situations, laws and regulations may occasionally call for an exception to this policy or any other Xappex policy. If an exception is needed, Xappex management will determine an acceptable alternative approach. Enforcement Any violation of this policy or any other Xappex policy or procedure may result in disciplinary action, up to and including termination of employment. Xappex reserves the right to notify the appropriate law enforcement authorities of any unlawful activity and to cooperate in any investigation of such activity. Xappex does not consider conduct in violation of this policy to be within an employee’s or contractor’s course and scope of work. Any employee or contractor who is requested to undertake an activity that he or she believes is in violation of this policy must provide a written or verbal complaint to his or her manager or any other manager of Xappex as soon as possible. ​The disciplinary process should also be used as a deterrent to prevent employees and contractors in violating organizational security policies and procedures, and any other security breaches. Responsibility, Review, and Audit Xappex reviews and updates its security policies and plans to maintain organizational security objectives and meet regulatory requirements at least annually.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Xappex Data Retention and Disposal Policy Purpose and Scope This Data Retention and Disposal Policy addresses how a customer's data is retained and disposed of and to ensure this is carried out in a consistent manner. From time to time, Xappex may update this policy. This policy is guided by security requirements specific to Xappex including compliance with applicable laws and regulations. All personnel are required to read, accept and follow all Xappex policies and plans upon starting and at least annually. Data Retention The time period for which Xappex retains customer data depends on the purpose for which it is used. Xappex retains customer data for as long as an account is active or in accordance with the agreement(s) between Xappex and the customer, unless Xappex is required by law to dispose of it earlier or keep it longer. Data Disposal Xappex disposes of customer data within 30 days of a request by a current or former customer or in accordance with the Customer’s agreement(s) with Xappex. Xappex may retain and use data necessary for the contract such as proof of contract in order to comply with its legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce agreements. Xappex hosting and service providers are responsible for ensuring the removal of data from disks allocated to Xappex use before they are repurposed and the destruction of decommissioned hardware. Only a limited number of Xappex employees can delete customer data. Such list Senior Management and Engineering organizations. Upon employee or contractor termination, company-owned devices will be collected and sanitized prior to device reissuance in accordance with Nist Guidelines for Media Sanitization (NIST S.P. 800-88 Rev. 1). Exceptions Xappex business needs, local situations, laws and regulations may occasionally call for an exception to this policy or any other Xappex policy. If an exception is needed, Xappex management will determine an acceptable alternative approach. Enforcement Any violation of this policy or any other Xappex policy or procedure may result in disciplinary action, up to and including termination of employment. Xappex reserves the right to notify the appropriate law enforcement authorities of any unlawful activity and to cooperate in any investigation of such activity. Xappex does not consider conduct in violation of this policy to be within an employee’s or contractor’s course and scope of work. Any employee or contractor who is requested to undertake an activity that he or she believes is in violation of this policy must provide a written or verbal complaint to his or her manager or any other manager of Xappex as soon as possible. ​The disciplinary process should also be used as a deterrent to prevent employees and contractors in violating organizational security policies and procedures, and any other security breaches. Responsibility, Review, and Audit Xappex reviews and updates its security policies and plans to maintain organizational security objectives and meet regulatory requirements at least annually.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting AWS Aurora DB

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes

Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter https://www.xappex.com/docs/legal/data-processing-agreement/