Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Enterpret keeps Personal Data for as long as reasonably necessary for the purposes described in this Privacy Policy ( https://www.enterpret.com/privacy-and-policy#Policy1 ) while we have a business need to do so, or as required by law (e.g. for tax, legal, accounting, or other purposes), whichever is longer.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Enterpret's data removal policy states that all customer data will be permanently deleted within 30 days after the termination of the contract or upon receipt of an explicit request for deletion.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Enterpret's data storage policy stipulates that client data is stored on AWS infrastructure, where it is encrypted both at rest and in transit. Moreover, any personally identifiable information (PII) is purged from the data before storage.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud-hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
Anthropic Claude Sonnet 4.6
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
Amazon Bedrock does not retain input or output data from LLM inference requests. Enterpret retains query text and responses for quality evaluation. Customer data is not sent to Anthropic for model training.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
Enterpret operates in a single-tenant model per customer organization. Each query is scoped to one organization's feedback corpus — no cross-tenant data access. The LLM never mixes data from different organizations in the same context.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
Enterpret accesses Anthropic Claude via Amazon Bedrock in AWS US regions. All LLM inference occurs within AWS infrastructure. Anthropic does not receive or store input/output data when accessed through Bedrock.