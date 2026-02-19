Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We retain user data only for as long as necessary to provide the core functionality of the app. Upon request to terminate your account, we will deactivate or delete your account and information from our active databases. However, some information may be retained in our files to prevent fraud, troubleshoot problems, assist with any investigations, enforce our Terms of Use and/or comply with legal requirements.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Based on the laws of some countries, you may have the right to request access to the personal information we collect from you, change that information, limit the use and disclosure of the personal information, or delete it in some circumstances. To request to review, update, or delete your personal information, you can contact us at privacy@grafana.com.
Upon your request to terminate your account, we will deactivate or delete your account and information from our active databases. However, some information may be retained in our files to prevent fraud, troubleshoot problems, assist with any investigations, enforce our Terms of Use and/or comply with legal requirements.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
LLM use is optional and enabled via the Grafana Assistant plugin. When enabled, we may use Anthropic Claude models (Sonnet/Haiku/Opus ) and OpenAI GPT models (gpt-5, gpt-5-mini, etc.).
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
All data resides in Grafana’s systems, isolated to the individual customer tenant.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
Grafana Cloud stores conversation data in your tenant so you can reopen chats, provide feedback, and manage history. Anthropic and Google (Vertex AI) process prompts with zero retention.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
All data resides in Grafana’s systems, isolated to the individual customer tenant.