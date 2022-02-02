Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Data submitted by the customer and simple usage data is retained indefinitely or until the account or data is deleted. Information collected to enhance the reliability and performance of the Groopit service and/or to provide technical support will be retained for 90 days.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Groopit will backup Information assets in a periodic and timely manner to support the recover point objective. Data may continue to exist in a backup for up to six years after it was originally deleted.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Groopit will encrypt all customer data in transit and at rest. Only strong ciphers (symmetric key length with at least 256 bits) will be used to encrypt data. Groopit will securely store all data encryption keys used in the storage or transmittal of protected data. Groopit will adhere to current common verifiable industry security standards and best practices.

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud hosted

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen Azure

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter no