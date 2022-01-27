With the ICDSoft Web Hosting app for Slack, you can improve your hosting management workflow. Get useful administrative notifications about your ICDSoft hosting services, such as renewal reminders about expiring hosting accounts and domains, directly in Slack.
ICDSoft Web Hosting kann Folgendes einsehen:
ICDSoft Web Hosting kann Folgendes tun:
Überprüfe die Details, um die Sicherheitspraktiken dieser App besser zu verstehen. Mehr Infos über die Bewertung von Apps für deinen Workspace findest du in unserem Support-Center.
ICDSoft will archive/remove customer data in accordance with its privacy policy (https://www.icdsoft.com/en/privacy) and terms of use (https://www.icdsoft.com/en/terms). The customer has the right to execute a data erasure request (a.k.a. "Right to be Forgotten"), which can be submitted either through a support ticket or by email. ICDSoft will process such requests in no more than three business days after receiving the request and confirming the identity of the requesting person, and will remove all customer personal data that is no longer necessary for the purpose for which it has been collected. This may include 1) all collected personal data for Customers that have not concluded any contracts with ICDSoft (eg. purchased services), or, 2) in case the Customer is or has been in contractual obligations with ICDSoft, all personal data, unless the data required by the tax, accounting, or other laws in Bulgaria, the EU, or the country where the legal presence of the customer is.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
ICDSoft will store customer data following legislation in regards to privacy, including US privacy laws and the GDPR. Our privacy policy at https://www.icdsoft.com/en/privacy explains how personal information is processed and used.
Details zum Daten-Hosting
The data is hosted on our own colocated servers. Our system administrators constantly monitor all services, apply security patches when needed, and look after the overall security and stability of all systems.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
Zertifizierungen & Compliance
Verfahren zu Anfragen für die Datenlöschung
When someone requests for ICDSoft to delete personal data, we do this in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). More information is available in section "Data erasure requests" in our privacy policy at https://www.icdsoft.com/en/privacy#data-processing
HIPAA-konform
no
Diese App bietet zwar ggf. HIPAA-Compliance, Slack hat jedoch keine Geschäftspartnervereinbarung mit Drittanbietern von Anwendungen, einschließlich derjenigen im Slack Marketplace. Daher bist du dafür verantwortlich, die Compliance des Anbieters zu überprüfen und eine entsprechende Vereinbarung vor der Aktivierung abzuschließen.
Sicherheit
Unterstützt Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
no
Hat ein dediziertes Sicherheitsteam
yes
Kontakt für Sicherheitsfragen
support@icdsoft.com
Hat ein Programm zur Mitteilung von Schwachstellen
no
Hat ein Prämienprogramm für das Aufspüren von Sicherheitslücken (Bug Bounty)
no
Erfordert Autorisierung/Verbindungen von Drittanbietern