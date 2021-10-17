Daily Quotes

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
QuoteDark App retains only the info necessary for the functionality of the app.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
QuoteDark App will remove the data if there's a request from the user. Please contact us at contact@quotedark.com for such requests.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
QuoteDark storage is secure and encrypted with two-factor authentication and private network.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no