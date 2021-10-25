Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
https://meetgeek.ai/privacy-policy
Personal data that we process for any purpose or purposes shall not be kept for longer than is necessary for that purpose or those purposes.
Transaction information will be retained for a minimum period of 5 years following the date of the transaction, and for a maximum period of 10 years following the date of the transaction.
In some cases it is not possible for us to specify in advance the periods for which your personal data will be retained. In such cases, we will determine the period of retention based on the following criteria:
(1) Account information will be retained until you decide to delete your account.
(2) Information about you used for Product & Marketing communication will be retained as long as you have given us consent to use this information.
(3) The period of retention of usage information will be determined based on the need for historical data to determine statistical validity and relevance for product decisions and technical monitoring.
Regardless of the provisions above, we may retain your personal data where such retention is necessary for compliance with a legal obligation to which we are subject, or in order to protect your vital interests or the vital interests of another natural person.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
https://meetgeek.ai/privacy-policy
If you have provided your consent to your processing of personal data, you may also withdraw your consent at any time by writing an email to hello@meetgeek.ai. You may instruct us at any time not to process your personal information for marketing purposes, by writing an email to hello@meetgeek.ai. You can delete single recordings at any time via our web interface. If you delete your account, your information and content will be unrecoverable after that time. We may withhold personal information that you request to the extent permitted by law.
As an individual you are granted rights according to the applicable data protection law:
(1) The right to access to your personal data.
(2) The right to rectification of your personal data.
(3) The right to object to and restriction of our processing of your personal data.
(4) The right to be forgotten; erasure of your data.
(5) The right to data portability.
The rights are not absolute, and you may read more about your rights in the EU general data protection regulation Chapter III, or at https://ec.europa.eu/info/law/law-topic/data-protection/reform/rights-citizens_en
To exercise your rights or if you otherwise have any questions regarding our processing of your personal data, we encourage you to contact us as described below. However, we also notify you that you may raise a complaint to a data protection authority. As a European company, Meetgeek uses the Federal Commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom of Information as a supervising authority. You may find further information on their website: https://www.bfdi.bund.de/EN/Home/home_node.html. You may contact your national/state supervisory authority, but Meetgeek will retain the Federal Commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom of Information as our lead supervisory authority.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
https://meetgeek.ai/privacy-policy
The hosting facilities for account information and for video storing are situated in Germany. In some circumstances, your personal data may be transferred to countries outside the European Economic Area (EEA). You acknowledge that personal data that you submit for publication through our website or services may be available, via the internet, around the world. We cannot prevent the use (or misuse) of such personal data by others. For information about what types of content you as a user are responsible for, see this Terms of Service.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Irland
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Data is stored and processed in our EU-based Amazon Web Services (AWS).
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
gpt-4o, gpt-4o-mini
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
By default, OpenAI does not retain any personal data shared with the LLM for longer than necessary to process a specific interaction. OpenAI does not use data to train its models unless customers opt-in. https://openai.com/policies/row-privacy-policy/
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
OpenAI primarily stores and processes data in data centers located in the United States. OpenAI does not specify data residency outside of the US unless explicitly requested by customers with additional terms and agreements.