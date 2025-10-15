ZeroTime Bot for Slack

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Since Replicon offer a Cloud based SaaS Service we allow customers to store relevant data in our systems. But 30 days after the termination of contract with Replicon the said data is deleted from all Replicon Systems.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Data Archival is decided by the Customer and governed through the Replicon Application User Interface. However, 30 days after the termination of contract with Replicon the said data is deleted from all Replicon Systems.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Replicon offers a host of data centres in various geographical locations where the customer's data can be hosted during the service period. Customer gets to choose their preferred location at the time of singing up for the services. They can also seek to change this location at a later point in time. Replicon complies to the requested Geo location data storage policies.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
yes
Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e)
Claude Sonnet V4, Claude 3.5 Haiku, Amazon Titan Embeddings Text V2
Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM
Anonymous chat context was captured in S3 and used to enhance the tenant's experience (tenant-isolated, no sharing across tenants) with default retention period of 90 days.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung
LLM is hosted in AWS bedrock in the same region as the where user's data resides.
LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenresidenz
Temporary session data is stored in dynamodb and removed when the chat session closed.