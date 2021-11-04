Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien

Data is processed exclusively for the following objectives: 1. Software, services and data distribution: pre-contractual, contractual and fiscal activities necessary to establish commercial relationships for consideration and not between the Data Protection Controller and the Data Subject. 2. Support to the software, services and data use: Data Protection Controller support activities to the Concerned Party for the use, operation and improvement of software, services and data. 3. Direct marketing on software, services and data: sending activities (by e-mail, post, sms, telephone contacts, newsletter) of commercial communications and / or advertising material relating to software, services and data produced by the Owner to the interested party. In order to pursue objectives 1) and 2) the processing of personal data of the interested party is necessary for: - a contract execution (license condition to use software and services) of which the interested party is integrating part or to execute pre-contractual measures; - complying with the legal obligations to which the Data Protection Controller and the Concerned Party are subject. For processing of the interested party data concerning objective 3) consent is required.