Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien forms.app will retain User Data in accordance with a User’s instructions, including any applicable terms in any Use Terms, Customer Agreement, and as required by applicable law. Users can request their data to be deleted at any time.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Data removal can be requested by users either through the account deletion form or through support channels. After receiving the data deletion request, forms.app asks for a confirmation; then proceed with the deletion. All the data related to that account gets deleted permanently in 30 days upon the user's request.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung forms.app will store user data upon their agreement on forms.app's terms & conditions and privacy policy, and as required by applicable law. Only required data is stored and cannot be accessed by anyone without the permission of the user.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) Belgien

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud hosted

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen Google Cloud

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter no