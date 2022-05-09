SmartNotify

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Transactional customer data is only used to send you notifications and is deleted immediately after processing.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Customer data is removed in accordance with Shopify's app guidelines no later than 48h after the app has been removed from Shopify.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Transactional customer data is only used to send you notifications and is deleted immediately after processing.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no