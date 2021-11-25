Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
DBGallery doesn't collect or store any data from the user's Slack account. Any client's data stored in DBGallery is removed on account closure or upon request
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
DBGallery doesn't collect or store any data from the user's Slack account. Any client's data stored in DBGallery is removed on account closure or upon request
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
DBGallery doesn't collect or store any data from the user's Slack account. Any client's data stored in DBGallery is removed on account closure or upon request
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no