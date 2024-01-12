Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Data is retained as long as Rotation App is installed in your Slack workspace, and if no request was made to delete it.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten After uninstalling Rotation App, all your data is automatically deleted after 14 days. You can request to have your data deleted sooner by emailing contact@rotation.app

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Rotation App store the minimum necessary data required to operate (e.g. rotation configuration), and does not store PII. Data is secured with the highest standards (using AES-256, and very strict authorization and network rules.)

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) Deutschland

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud hosted.

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes