Contentful

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Data storage requirements are considered in the life cycle of the products. Data storage and processing is appropriate to the classification.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Data storage requirements are considered in the life cycle of the products. Data storage and processing is appropriate to the classification.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Data storage requirements are considered in the life cycle of the products. Data storage and processing is appropriate to the classification.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no