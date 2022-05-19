Status Updates via Sorry™

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
SorryApp LTD will only retain your information for as long as required to provide our service to you, or for longer if required by law, such as for tax or accounting purposes.
After this, all data is completely removed from our records.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
SorryApp LTD will remove all data at the time you no longer require our service, data will only remain in an achieve if required by law for tax and accounting purposes.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
SorryApp LTD will be stored and secured using appropriate organisational and technical security measures. Data will only be accessible to those who have a genuine requirement to access it, and it'll otherwise be stored in an encrypted database.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud-hosted in Postgres Database
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Heroku
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no