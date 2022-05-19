Status Updates via Sorry™

Verfahren zu Anfragen für die Datenlöschung

Want to ensure that we never send you status notifications from any of our customers, now and forever? Changes introduced by the GDPR Article 18 mean that as a European Citizen you have the right to request that we never process your personal information on behalf of our customers. Email us help@sorryapp.com with your email address and/or phone number, and we'll ensure that you no longer receive any notifications from any our customers.