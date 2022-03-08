Verfahren zu Anfragen für die Datenlöschung

In particular, Users have the right to do the following: Withdraw their consent at any time. Users have the right to withdraw consent where they have previously given their consent to the processing of their Personal Data. Object to processing of their Data. Users have the right to object to the processing of their Data if the processing is carried out on a legal basis other than consent. Further details are provided in the dedicated section below. Access their Data. Users have the right to learn if Data is being processed by the Owner, obtain disclosure regarding certain aspects of the processing and obtain a copy of the Data undergoing processing. Verify and seek rectification. Users have the right to verify the accuracy of their Data and ask for it to be updated or corrected. Restrict the processing of their Data. Users have the right, under certain circumstances, to restrict the processing of their Data. In this case, the Owner will not process their Data for any purpose other than storing it. Have their Personal Data deleted or otherwise removed. Users have the right, under certain circumstances, to obtain the erasure of their Data from the Owner. Receive their Data and have it transferred to another controller. Users have the right to receive their Data in a structured, commonly used and machine readable format and, if technically feasible, to have it transmitted to another controller without any hindrance. This provision is applicable provided that the Data is processed by automated means and that the processing is based on the User's consent, on a contract which the User is part of or on pre-contractual obligations thereof. Lodge a complaint. Users have the right to bring a claim before their competent data protection authority.