Bigfish Benefits is provides Employee Engagement solution for corporate and deal in B2B solution provisioning. It does not entertain end-user self registration. Bigfish Benefits will retain Customer Data in accordance with Customer instructions and as per the applicable terms in Customer Agreement.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten

Bigfish Benefits will archive Customer Data in accordance with the terms in Customer Agreement; and at any point of time the Customer Admin can remove some of the data which is allowed to managed by Customer Admin. At the time of termination of contract, the data is archived from the Bigfish after 15 days of the contract termination.