AppRaise helps to share feedback with your teammates.Send real-time feedback Feedback loses its impact if provided too late. With AppRaise you can give feedback directly in Slack and thanks to an easy and structured form it takes less than two minutes.Start recording feedback 20% of managers never record feedback and 45% use manual processes like typing it into spreadsheets or Word documents. With AppRaise all feedback is saved automatically and you can always get back to it.Ask for feedback to grow Feedback is the main tool for professional and career growth. Request feedback from your peers and identify your strengths and weaknesses in order to work on them.Give feedback the right way AppRaise is based on the popular feedback technique ‘Start Stop Continue’. Small tips will help your team to give effective feedback. Make feedback a habit Install the app and start sharing feedback right away! You can also get Google Chrome extension which allows you to add quotes from emails, calendar, Jira and other cloud-based software directly to your feedback text.Be careful! You can really get used to it! :)
AppRaise kann Folgendes einsehen:
AppRaise kann Folgendes tun:
Überprüfe die Details, um die Sicherheitspraktiken dieser App besser zu verstehen. Mehr Infos über die Bewertung von Apps für deinen Workspace findest du in unserem Support-Center.
When some one request us to delete acctount\integration\personal data our support team request Dev to proceed.
Usually it takes up to 4 hours in buisness days.
In future updates we will give possibility to users that have administrator rights to completly remove any integration and delete data by them selfs.
HIPAA-konform
no
Diese App bietet zwar ggf. HIPAA-Compliance, Slack hat jedoch keine Geschäftspartnervereinbarung mit Drittanbietern von Anwendungen, einschließlich derjenigen im Slack Marketplace. Daher bist du dafür verantwortlich, die Compliance des Anbieters zu überprüfen und eine entsprechende Vereinbarung vor der Aktivierung abzuschließen.
Sicherheit
Unterstützt Security Assertion Markup Language (SAML)
no
Hat ein dediziertes Sicherheitsteam
no
Kontakt für Sicherheitsfragen
security@getappraise.com
Hat ein Programm zur Mitteilung von Schwachstellen
no
Hat ein Prämienprogramm für das Aufspüren von Sicherheitslücken (Bug Bounty)
no
Erfordert Autorisierung/Verbindungen von Drittanbietern