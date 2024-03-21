GIF Monger

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
We retain search terms and log data only as long as necessary for operational effectiveness. Log data is purged regularly in accordance with our data retention practices.
We retain user IDs and user tokens in order to post as the user. We also record the amount of GIFs each user has posted.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
User requests for data removal are processed manually.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Data is stored securely, with access limited to authorized personnel. We use industry-standard measures to prevent unauthorized access or disclosure.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
OVH
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no