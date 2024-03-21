GIF Monger

This app is based on an app for Slack that disappeared a couple of years ago. It allows you to use a slash command to search for gifs from Klipy, and it provides you with 4 at a time to choose from. It aims to serve as the extension of your vocabulary by allowing you to convey your thoughts and feelings through the artistic medium of GIFs. Some additional features include Cowsay, which allows you to send messages spoken by an ASCII cow, and Tofutalk, which is the vegan alternative of Cowsay!