Coffice - Recognize & Celebrate

Peer-to-peer recognition is a powerful way to boost morale and promote a healthy organizational culture. That's why we created Coffice – a peer recognition tool for Slack designed to foster a more positive company culture based on gratitude, inclusion, engagement, and transparency. :sparkles: Right now, you can enjoy everything Coffice offers — completely free. No sign-up fees, no hidden costs. Just pure team appreciation. :dizzy: With Coffice, you can:

- Share appreciation within your organization in all public channels by simply tagging one or more people! :palms_up_together:

- Check out who's got the most appreciation points and for what reason on the Coffice TV Board. :tv:

- Stay informed about your colleagues' anniversaries, birthdays and company newcomers! :tada:

- Integrate Coffice with Bamboo HR to automatically import data for celebrations :panda_face: How it works:

1. Go to any public channel of your choice.

2. Tag your colleague and add "++".

3. Write a reason for this appreciation (for example, @username++ Thank you for being awesome! ).

4. Send your message to the channel and spread positivity in your company! :love_letter: Why use Coffice?

- Cultivates a company culture based on gratitude. :sparkling_heart:

- Promotes operational transparency and trust. :gem:

- Helps to remember birthdays or work anniversaries. :tulip:

- Makes celebrations easier with seamless Bamboo HR integration! :herb:

- Offers unbeatable pricing among similar applications. :trophy: Don’t wait to say thank you. Thank every day with Coffice! :rocket: