Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Oro Labs retains data as long as customer stays on the platform up to 365 days once customer stops the service. We are enterprise software, and customers use us to meet their compliance requirements.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Oro Labs removes the data on request from customer and when the customer stops using the service.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung All critical data is encrypted in transit and at rest. We don't store sensitive personal data, we only store data needed to complete procurement and vendor related requests

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes