Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
No personal data is stored. The data that we store is limited by the app settings, specifically:
* Tisane connection settings (API key, on-prem URL)
* Slack IDs of alert recipients
* Tisane bot preferences
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Removed on uninstallation
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Tisane Labs stores data according to the Personal Data Protection Act (Singapore), which is compliant with GDPR.
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no