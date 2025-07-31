Propelon GateCube

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Data is retained within Q2E while the company is licensed to use Q2E. Upon termination of the license, Q2E destroys all the customer data within 30 days.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
We do not have an archival policy, since all data will remain active for the customer while they have an active license
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Data is stored within a secured data center where all data is encrypted in transit and at rest.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
Microsoft Azure
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no