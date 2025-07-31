Propelon GateCube

Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Data is retained within Q2E while the company is licensed to use Q2E. Upon termination of the license, Q2E destroys all the customer data within 30 days.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten We do not have an archival policy, since all data will remain active for the customer while they have an active license

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Data is stored within a secured data center where all data is encrypted in transit and at rest.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud hosted

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen Microsoft Azure

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter no