Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Dankon will retain only the necessary data to fulfill its promised features to the users. This is in accordance with GDPR, CCPA and CPRA.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Dankon removes all user data on request. In addition to a periodic removal of inactive accounts (no activity in the past 3 years). This is in accordance with GDPR, CCPA and CPRA.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Dankon securely stores the data it requires to operate. This is in accordance with GDPR, CCPA and CPRA.