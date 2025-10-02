Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Noctilucent BV will retain Customer Data in accordance with GDPR regulations. Employee information is stored separately from user information and can therefor have different data retention policies applied to it. Upon request we can agree on a custom Data Processing Agreement to customize the generic conditions.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Noctilucent BV will remove Customer Data in accordance with GDPR regulations. Users can send us an email to request their personal data to be removed from our servers upon which we will remove all their personal data after validation of correctness of the request.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Noctilucent BV will store Customer Data in accordance with GDPR regulations. Employee information is stored separately from user information and can therefor have different storage policies applied to it. Upon request we can agree on a custom Data Processing Agreement to customize the generic conditions.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud hosted

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen Azure

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter no