Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
All data for analytics computing are ephemeral, it stays during the user's activity time and is discarded right after, for other activity logs, data is stored for a maximum of 90 days.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Columns Ai will remove any users' account data in accordance with to request.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
Currently, we don't store customers' personal data. User account info is stored in a managed database.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Everything is deployed at Google Cloud.
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
GCP
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no