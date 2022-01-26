Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Generally, we will hold your personal data for as long as you are a customer and use Customer Fields to ensure accuracy and to help maintain quality of service or if we are obliged to retain such information for legal, regulatory, fraud prevention and legitimate business purposes. The precise periods for which we keep your personal information vary depending on the nature of the information and why we need it. To determine the appropriate retention period for personal data, we consider the amount, nature, and sensitivity of the personal data, the potential risk of harm from unauthorized use and/or disclosure of your personal data, the purposes for which we process your personal data and whether we can achieve those purposes through other means, and the applicable legal requirements. In some circumstances we may anonymize your personal data (so that it can no longer be associated with a user) for research or statistical purposes in which case we may use this information indefinitely without further notice to a user. We may retain information (including without limitation your personally identifiable information) for a commercially reasonable time for backup, archival, audit purposes, and/or to comply with legal obligations, resolve disputes and enforce agreements. In some cases, if you choose not to provide Helium with requested information, you may not be able to use and/or access all of the Services. You can request further details of retention periods for different aspects of your personal data by contacting us. Please note that in the course of providing the Services, we collect and maintain aggregated, anonymized, or de-personalized information which we may retain indefinitely.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten You may at any time request that we delete your personal information by contacting us at privacy@heliumdev.com. If required by law we will grant a request to delete information, but you should note that in many situations we must keep your personal information to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, enforce our agreements, or for another one of our business purposes.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung While no service is completely secure, we have a security team dedicated to keeping personal information safe from alteration, disclosure and/or destruction. Helium has adopted appropriate physical, electronic and managerial procedures to safeguard and secure the personal information we process. We follow generally accepted industry standards to protect the personal information submitted to us, both during transmission and once we receive it. Your account is protected by password for your privacy and security. We periodically review our information collection, storage and processing practices, including physical security measures, to guard against unauthorized access to systems. Because the internet is not a completely secure environment, Helium cannot warrant the security of any information a user transmits to Helium or guarantee that information on the Services may not be accessed, disclosed, altered, and/or destroyed by breach of any of our physical, technical and/or managerial safeguards. User is responsible for maintaining the secrecy of its unique password and account information, and for controlling access to emails between a user and Helium, at all times. Users should limit access to its computer and/or mobile device and/or browser and sign off after a user has finished accessing its account. We are not responsible for the functionality, privacy and/or security measures of any other organization and are not responsible for the practices employed by any websites and/or services linked to and/or from the Services, including the information and/or content contained therein. We store data within the United States, store all sensitive data with encryption at rest, and always just SSL when transferring data.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting Google Cloud

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen Google Cloud Platform

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes