Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien For Service users, we will retain PII for as long as your account is active or as needed to provide you access and use rights with respect to the Service (which may include a limited 90-day tail period to, for example, allow for an orderly wind-down).

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Our customers may access, update or change personal information they have provided by logging into the Services or emailing us at support@bleemeo.com.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Our data are stored encrypted at rest and backup in several locations, including outside our main hosting provider. Backups are stored for up to six months.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) Frankreich

Details zum Daten-Hosting All our data are stored in a Cloud Data Center.

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS

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