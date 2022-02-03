Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien There is no personal data we store. However, we only store Slack workspace id and Slack user id to ensure that user has Tickkl's integration for Slack. These data remain stored until the user's Tickkl account is deactivated(deleted) by user.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Tickkl archives all user data in .json and .pdf formats and keeps it in encrypted storage according to GDPR's storage policies. All user data is completely removed from our database after the archiving process has finished.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung There is no personal data we store. However, we only store Slack workspace id and Slack user id to ensure that user has Tickkl's integration for Slack.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) Deutschland

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud based (RDS)

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS