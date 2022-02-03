Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
There is no personal data we store. However, we only store Slack workspace id and Slack user id to ensure that user has Tickkl's integration for Slack.
These data remain stored until the user's Tickkl account is deactivated(deleted) by user.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Tickkl archives all user data in .json and .pdf formats and keeps it in encrypted storage according to GDPR's storage policies.
All user data is completely removed from our database after the archiving process has finished.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
There is no personal data we store. However, we only store Slack workspace id and Slack user id to ensure that user has Tickkl's integration for Slack.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
Deutschland
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud based (RDS)
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no