Cisco Secure Cloud Insights

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This applies to all JupiterOne customers regardless of where they reside, but those customers may not have any protected rights outside of California. The process for requesting removal of personal information is the same regardless of the customer’s location, but may be subject to other regulatory rules and laws. To exercise the access, data portability, and deletion rights, please submit a verifiable consumer request to us by sending an email to info@jupiterone.com, or sending your request by mail as set out in the How to Contact Us section below, with your first name, last name, and email address, and a detailed explanation of your request. Only you, or an authorized agent registered with the California Secretary of State that you provide written permission authorize to act on your behalf, may make a verifiable consumer request related to your California Personal Information. If an authorized agent makes a request on your behalf, prior to responding we may require the authorized agent to present written and signed proof of authorization to act on your behalf, verify your identity, and confirm the authorized agent’s permission to act on your behalf directly. You may also make a verifiable consumer request on behalf of your minor child. You may only make a verifiable consumer request for access or data portability twice within a 12-month period. Your request must provide information sufficient to permit us to reasonably verify you are the person about whom we collected California Personal Information, or an authorized agent. To verify your request, we may ask you to provide information such as your first and last name, email address, mailing address, telephone number, or any other information necessary to verify your identity representative of that person. Your request also must include sufficient detail for us to properly understand, evaluate, and respond to it. We cannot respond to your request or provide you with California Personal Information if we cannot verify your identity or authority to make the request and confirm the California Personal Information relates to you. If you have an online account with us, we may deliver our written response to that online account. If you do not have an online account with us, we will deliver our written response by mail or electronically. Making a verifiable consumer request does not require you to create an account with us. However, if you have a password-protected account with us we consider requests made through that account sufficiently verified when the request relates to California Personal Information associated with that specific account. Any disclosures we provide will only cover the 12-month period preceding our receipt of the verifiable request. If we cannot fulfill, or are permitted to decline, your request then we will alert you or your authorized agent. For data portability requests, we will select a format to provide your California Personal Information that is readily usable. If your request is manifestly unfounded, repetitive, or excessive, including if you have made several repetitive requests, we may charge a reasonable fee to respond. We also may decline to respond, in which case we will notify you.