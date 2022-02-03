Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Please see the ‘Data Retention’ section in Qbit’s Privacy Policy stating (1) we retain account information only as long as (1) necessary to fulfill commitments as per the Privacy Policy (2) we are required by law or to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, or enforce our agreements, after which time we then delete your information.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Please see the ‘Data Retention/Removal’ section in Qbit’s Privacy Policy stating that account deletion can be requested at any time by contacting us. Further, upon receiving the account deletion request we will delete all recordings and personal information unless we are legally required to do otherwise by law.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Please see the ‘Security & Storage’ section in Qbit’s Privacy Policy stating commercially reasonable security measures have been implemented to protect the loss, misuse, and alteration of personal information under our control. We also state that regardless of the security measures we implement, transmission over the internet is not completely secure nor is any type of electronic storage and there is always a risk that information may be accessed or used by authorized third parties.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

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Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS

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