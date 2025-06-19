Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Our data can be segmented into 3 categories:
Business Data containing information about our customer accounts
Customer Data containing account-level data such as configurations and user invites.
Communication Data containing records of interactions and communications logged on behalf of our customers through the use of the platform.
This data is automatically deleted 24 months after an account is closed. This data can be deleted earlier upon request from the account owner by submitting a ticket. This data can be exported prior to the account deletion, but once the data is deleted from the account, it cannot be recovered or reopened.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
We remove data 24 months after account closure or upon customer requests.
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
We make extensive use of Amazon Web Services (AWS). For raw data ingestion, indexing, analysis, and storage takes place in AWS in the US. AWS is certified to a wide range of compliance and security standards, available for review here: https://aws.amazon.com/compliance/programs/.
Rechenzentrumsstandort(e)
USA
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
AWS
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
yes
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no