Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien

Our data can be segmented into 3 categories: Business Data containing information about our customer accounts Customer Data containing account-level data such as configurations and user invites. Communication Data containing records of interactions and communications logged on behalf of our customers through the use of the platform. This data is automatically deleted 24 months after an account is closed. This data can be deleted earlier upon request from the account owner by submitting a ticket. This data can be exported prior to the account deletion, but once the data is deleted from the account, it cannot be recovered or reopened.