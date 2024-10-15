Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien We retain Personal Data about you for as long as you have an open account with us or as otherwise necessary to provide you with our Services. In some cases we retain Personal Data for longer, if doing so is necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes or collect fees owed, or is otherwise permitted or required by applicable law, rule or regulation. We may further retain information in an anonymous or aggregated form where that information would not identify you personally.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten The users can request to remove their data by going to their Settings -> General page, and click on "Delete Account", this lets the users delete data associated with them. Relay.app will confirm the user is owner of the data then deletes all of their data from the database. The users have the right to request that we delete the Personal Data that we have collected about you. Under the CCPA, this right is subject to certain exceptions: for example, we may need to retain their Personal Data to provide them with the Services or complete a transaction or other action they have requested. If their deletion request is subject to one of these exceptions, we may deny their deletion request.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung The users' data is stored using industry standard encryption on well established providers. We are also SOC2 Type II certified; read more at https://www.relay.app/security.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud, primarily AWS

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes

Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter https://www.relay.app/subprocessors

App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM) yes

Verwendete(s) LLM-Modell(e) ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini

Aufbewahrungseinstellungen für LLM OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google Workspace are not permitted to use customer data for model training purposes or to retain or use it beyond the scope of the processing the users' requests. Users are explicitly requesting to use an LLM in our app.

LLM-Richtlinie zur Datenüberlassung OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google Workspace operate in the US