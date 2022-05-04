If you have any questions or concerns regarding the processing of your personal data or wish to exercise any of your rights, please contact us at the following e-mail address: privacy@3veta.com. In your request, you should provide your names in order to identify yourself as the data subject. Indicate what your request is. Provide the address for correspondence with you (physical address, e-mail address), according to the preferred form of communication. For your convenience, we have prepared a template (

) that contains instructions on how to send the request and the requirements for each of them. In order to process your request, we need to identify you. That is why you need to send us your request via the e-mail with which you are registered on our platform or through which we have already communicated (eg when communicating via the contact form). If you use an e-mail other than the one you have already provided, please sign the request form or email with a qualified e-signature. If necessary, at our discretion, we may request additional identification data as well as an identity document. We will inform you of the reasons that require the provision of additional information.