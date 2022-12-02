Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien We retain Slack workspace data (messages, user info, channel metadata) only while your integration is active. Vistaly objects created through Slack (cards, feedback) are retained in your Vistaly workspace independent of the Slack integration status. Slack-specific data is deleted upon app removal, but your created content remains accessible in Vistaly.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten When the Slack app is uninstalled, all Slack-specific data is deleted within 30 days. Vistaly objects created via Slack remain in your Vistaly workspace and are not affected by Slack app removal. To delete Vistaly content, users must do so through their Vistaly account. Immediate deletion of Slack data can be requested at support@vistaly.com.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Slack workspace data is stored in secure U.S.-based facilities with encryption at rest and in transit. We maintain enterprise-grade security with access controls and audit logging. International data transfers comply with EU-U.S., UK, and Swiss-U.S. Data Privacy Framework principles. Access is restricted to authorized personnel only.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud Hosted

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen Amazon Web Services

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes

Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter https://www.vistaly.com/sub-processors