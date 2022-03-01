Umbrella Cost

Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Your Personal Data will be stored until we no longer need the information and proactively delete it in accordance with our data retention policy or you send a valid deletion request. In some circumstances we may store your Personal Data as reasonably necessary in order maintain and expand our relationship and provide you with our Services and offerings; for longer periods of time, for example in order to comply with our legal and contractual obligations, or to protect ourselves from any potential disputes (i.e. as required by laws applicable to log-keeping, records and bookkeeping, and in order to have proof and evidence concerning our relationship, should any legal issues arise following your discontinuance of use), all in accordance with our data retention policy. Regarding retention of cookies, you can read more in our Cookie Policy. Please note that except as required by applicable law or our specific agreements with you, we will not be obligated to retain your Personal Data for any particular period, and we are free to securely delete it or restrict access to it for any reason and at any time, with or without notice to you. If you have any questions about our data retention policy, please contact us by e-mail at privacy@anodot.com.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Your Personal Data will be stored until we no longer need the information and proactively delete it in accordance with our data retention policy or you send a valid deletion request. In some circumstances we may store your Personal Data as reasonably necessary in order maintain and expand our relationship and provide you with our Services and offerings; for longer periods of time, for example in order to comply with our legal and contractual obligations, or to protect ourselves from any potential disputes (i.e. as required by laws applicable to log-keeping, records and bookkeeping, and in order to have proof and evidence concerning our relationship, should any legal issues arise following your discontinuance of use), all in accordance with our data retention policy. Regarding retention of cookies, you can read more in our Cookie Policy. Please note that except as required by applicable law or our specific agreements with you, we will not be obligated to retain your Personal Data for any particular period, and we are free to securely delete it or restrict access to it for any reason and at any time, with or without notice to you. If you have any questions about our data retention policy, please contact us by e-mail at privacy@anodot.com.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung We maintain, store and process Personal Data in the United States, the European Union, the UK, countries declared “adequate” by EU authorities, and other locations as reasonably necessary for the proper performance and delivery of our Services, or as may be required by law. Anodot and its affiliates are each committed to protect Personal Data in accordance with this Privacy Policy, customary industry standards, and such appropriate lawful mechanisms and contractual terms requiring adequate data protection, regardless of any lesser legal requirements that may apply in the jurisdiction to which such data is transferred.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud hosted on AWS

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter no