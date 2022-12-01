"I LOVE Grain AI summary. It allows me to quickly share feedback and customer insights with relevant teams through Slack"— Shareil Nariman, Head of Customer Success, ArrowsIt’s easy to get started. Connect Grain to your Slack workspace, choose the types of meetings you want to send to Slack, and select the preferred Slack channel. Here are a few ways to use this automation:1. Share decisions and action items from daily stand-ups.
“We actually have a Slack channel #grain-highlights where we'll post the highlights from our customer calls. That way the engineering team can get that insight”.— Ty Kauffman, Customer Imagineering, EndgameWhen you share a Grain link in Slack, it will unfurl so that your team can play and watch the video without leaving the app. Grain powers thousands of customer-centric teams who get deep insights from every call. Try Grain for free: https://grain.com/
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