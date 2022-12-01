Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien Grain customers maintain complete data control and can easily delete individual recordings via the Grain application. At any point, customers can also request the removal of all data, which is held until deletion is initiated by the user. Once requested, data is permanently deleted after a 30-day period.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten Upon termination of contract or subscription, customers are able to request deletion of their data as part of the account closure procedure. All data flagged for deletion is removed from operational Grain infrastructure within 7 days and within 21 days from database backups.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung All data is encrypted-at-rest using industry standard 256-bit AES. Backups are retained for 20 days in a separate AWS region to ensure availability.

Rechenzentrumsstandort(e) USA

Details zum Daten-Hosting Cloud hosted

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen AWS

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes