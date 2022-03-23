Archive360 for Slack

Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien We will retain your information for as long as your account is active or as needed to provide you services. If you wish to cancel your account or request that we no longer use your information to provide you services, contact us at privacy@Archive360.com. We will retain and use your information as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements.

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten We will retain your information for as long as your account is active or as needed to provide you services. If you wish to cancel your account or request that we no longer use your information to provide you services, contact us at privacy@Archive360.com. We will retain and use your information as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung We will retain your information for as long as your account is active or as needed to provide you services. If you wish to cancel your account or request that we no longer use your information to provide you services, contact us at privacy@Archive360.com. We will retain and use your information as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements.