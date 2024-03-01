Datenschutz & Daten-Governance

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien We process and retain personal information for the period specified by law or agreed upon with the individual from whom the information was collected. Personal information related to account will be collected and used for a period of 5 years, starting from the date of consent for collection and use. The information will be retained and used for the purpose stated above. > Legal Basis : Article 6 of the Enforcement Decree of the Act on the Consumer Protection in Electronic Commerce, etc. > Type of Personal Information: Records related to contracts or withdrawal of subscription > Retention Period: 5 years Personal information related to payment, shipping, inquiries, and event participation will be collected and used for up to 5 years from the date of consent for collection and use. The information will be retained and used for the above purposes. > Legal Basis: Article 6 of the Enforcement Decree of the Act on the Consumer Protection in Electronic Commerce, etc. > Type of Personal Information: Records related to payment and supply of goods > Retention Period: 5 years > Legal Basis: Article 6 of the Enforcement Decree of the Act on the Consumer Protection in Electronic Commerce, etc. > Type of Personal Information: Records related to consumer complaints or dispute resolution > Retention Period: 3 years > Legal Basis: Article 20 of the Act on the Use and Protection of Credit Information > Type of Personal Information: Records related to collection, processing, and use of credit information > Retention Period: 3 years

Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten > Procedure: Once the purpose has been achieved, the user's information is transferred to a separate database, or in the case of paper, a separate document. It is then stored for a certain period according to internal policies and relevant laws and regulations before being immediately destroyed. Personal information transferred to the database will not be used for any other purpose unless permitted by law. > Period: Personal information will be destroyed within 5 days from the end date of the retention period. If the information becomes unnecessary due to the processing purpose being achieved, termination of the relevant service, or closure of the business, it will be recognized as such and destroyed within 5 days from the date it is deemed unnecessary. > Method: Electronic files will be destroyed using technically irreversible methods that prevent the reproduction of records. Personal information printed on paper will be shredded or incinerated for destruction.

Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung Your information, including Personal Data, may be transferred to and maintained on computers located outside of your state, province, country, or other governmental jurisdiction where the data protection laws may differ from those of your jurisdiction. If you are located outside South Korea and choose to provide information to us, please note that we transfer the data, including Personal Data, to South Korea and process it there. Your consent to this Privacy Policy, followed by your submission of such information, represents your agreement to that transfer. We will take all the steps reasonably necessary to ensure that your data is treated securely and in accordance with this Privacy Policy.

Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen Azure

App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter yes

Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter https://mangoslab.oopy.io/terms-of-service