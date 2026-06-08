VWO (Wingify)

Aufbewahrungsrichtlinie für Dateien
Customer data is stored on VWO as long as the customer's VWO account remains active. If an account expires, all relevant data is deleted after 90 days.
Richtlinien zur Archivierung/Entfernung von Daten
Disposal of VWO customer's data are done in accordance with Federal Data Protection laws and pursuant to VWO’s data retention schedule(90 days).
Richtlinie zur Datenspeicherung
VWO uses high-grade 256-bit Symmetric-key encryption using the AES algorithm to store the customer data. The data stored on production servers is accessible only to the Head of Engineering and lead engineers. No other member of VWO has access to customer data unless specific access permission is granted by the Chief Executive Officer and VP-Engineering for resolving any technical issue or for debugging purposes.
Details zum Daten-Hosting
Cloud Hosted
Daten-Hosting-Unternehmen
GCP
App/Service hat Unterauftragsverarbeiter
no
Richtlinien für Unterauftragsverarbeiter
App/Dienst verwendet große Sprachmodelle (LLM)
no